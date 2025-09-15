Chicago Cubs Game Today (9/15/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates for a three-game series, with Monday’s showdown part of Roberto Clemente Day festivities.
Every day on Sept. 15, Major League Baseball celebrates the life of Clemente, a Baseball Hall of Famer whose name is on the award given to baseball’s top humanitarian each year. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo — who retired on Saturday — previously won the award.
The Cubs (85-64) won their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, claiming a 4-3 victory. Chicago is growing closer to claiming its first playoff berth in five years. Clinching that berth could happen this week.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and stream, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburg Pirates
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 15
Start Time: 5:40 p.m. CT / 6:40 p.m. ET
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); SportsNet PIT, SportsNet-PIT+ (Pirates); MLB Network (out-of-market-only)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KDKA-FM 93.7 (Pirates)
Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
Monday's Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15)
Taillon will make his second start since returning from the injured list. In his return against Atlanta last week, he gave up six hits and two earned runs in 4.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two. He took a no-decision. In his last seven starts, he is 3-3 with a 5.50 ERA, including 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 34.1 innings.
Monday will mark his 21st start of the season. He has 83 strikeouts and 23 walks in 110.2 innings. Batters are hitting .236 against him and he has a 1.11 WHIP.
Pirates: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.47)
The rookie got his start in the bullpen but now he’s in the starting rotation at least part-time. In his last seven games (five of which were starts), he is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 27.1 innings, with 31 strikeouts and nine walks. In his last game against Baltimore, he gave up two hits and an earned run in three innings. He struck out four and walked two.
The former second-round pick from 2018 needed seven years to get to the Majors. The low ERA is encouraging for the long term. So are his 56 strikeouts in 58.1 innings while allowing batters to hit .225.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Caissie suffered a concussion when he ran into the wall at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker will run on Monday, per MLB.com.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): MLB.com reported that the Cubs hope to have Amaya begin a rehab assignment next week.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Palencia may throw off a mound in Pittsburgh.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Per manager Craig Counsell, Soroka will make his next start with the Cubs after a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
