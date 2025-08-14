Why Cubs Are Calling Up Top Prospect Owen Caissie For MLB Debut Now
The Chicago Cubs made some huge news across baseball after their win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
It was first reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN that top prospect Owen Caissie is being called up by the team for his Major League debut, potentially as early as Thursday. If the Canada native does get the chance to be in the lineup tonight, he would get to make his debut in his home nation.
Caissie has put up the kind of numbers this season -- and frankly over the last two years -- in Triple-A that indicate he is ready for the show, but there just simply has not been a spot for him. Had the Cubs not traded for Kyle Tucker this offseason, the youngster very likely would have been playing all season in right field.
In 93 games this year, Caissie has reached new heights as a hitter, slashing .289/.389/.566 with 22 home runs and 52 RBI. This was after playing a full season in Triple-A last year and putting up solid numbers as well. He's been ready for months, but the timing of this is interesting.
What Kind of Role is Caissie Being Called Up For Now in Chicago?
With Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong locked in at left and center field as well as the aforementioned Tucker, there just is not a regular role to install a rookie in the outfield no matter how well he's hitting in Triple-A.
Caissie could be being called up now for a couple of different reasons, but in reality, it likely is not going to be a permanent stay in the big leagues.
Both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong have struggled immensely over the last month, each posting an OPS below .700 over the last 30 days. Crow-Armstrong has not hit a home run in weeks and Tucker has just one in the last 21 games.
Giving one of the two a break would seem to make sense.
It should also be noted that the Blue Jays are scheduled to throw Max Scherzer, a right-hander, on Thursday, and Caissie hits from the left side. Throwing him in for a game at the designated hitter position and giving Seiya Suzuki a day off could be in the cards as well.
Regardless, the Cubs are not going to abandon any of their regular players here down the stretch, and anything less than a short stay for Caissie in order to get his feet wet would be a major surprise.
Even if it is just a couple of games though, playing experience for the young 23-year-old at a level where he very likely could be a regular player next year would be in everyone's best interest.
