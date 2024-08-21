Chicago Cubs Give Javier Baez Incredible Welcome Back Celebration
When Javier Baez was with the Chicago Cubs, it was a much simpler time. The team had lofty expectations, and often, they found ways to achieve them. It even ended in a World Series, an incredible moment for the former superstar shortstop and the organization.
While his career hasn't gone as planned since he left the team, nobody can take away what he did with the Cubs. A two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and much more, Baez has put together one of the more impressive careers in baseball over the past decade.
In 2016, he was a major contributor to the team. He slashed .273/.314/.423 with 14 home runs, 19 doubles, and 59 RBI. He wasn't as dominant as he was a few years later, but it was still a productive season and a big part of them winning the World Series.
He told Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune and others before the game that he still thinks about the 2016 World Series team. It's safe to say that fans still think about him, too.
“That’s one of the things that no one will take from you. You’re always going to be a champion here.”
Chicago made sure to welcome him back with open arms. Not only did he get to talk to the media before the game and share some of his emotions about his time spent in the city, but they also gave him a name tag above his locker. This was the first time he had returned to Wrigley Field since 2021, so a heartfelt welcome home was certainly warranted.
Many of the fans also made sure to let him know that he was loved. According to people at the game, there were many chants of his name before and during the contest. They also gave him a standing ovation in his first at-bat.
In addition, they showed a tribute video before the game, which showed his path to the major leagues. It featured highlights from when he was an amateur, in the minor leagues, and with the Cubs at the big league level.
With the organization welcoming him back, it just goes to show how quickly things can change. Debuting in the 2014 season, it seems like it was just yesterday. Instead, it's already been a decade.
A lot has changed since he departed, and a lot of that hasn't been good. However, despite both sides' shortcomings since his departure, they always have that 2016 World Series.
A franchise legend, Baez will always be remembered in Chicago and around baseball.