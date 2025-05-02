Chicago Cubs Have Already Surpassed Last Season's Total in Key Power Event
The Chicago Cubs are on an absolute tear to kick off the 2025 season, and their production both on offense and defense has been truly outstanding.
While the pitching department has suffered a few injuries, they have managed to work through them and continue to give the batters a chance to get a win in each game. This is the type of play you look to see from a championship-contending team, and with the current trajectory of the Cubs, they may end up being just that.
Currently Chicago is right near the top in plenty of offensive counting stats, they rank No. 3 in home runs (46), No. 1 in RBI (188), No. 1 in stolen bases (44), No. 2 in batting average (.267), and No. 3 in slugging (.457).
Compared to 2024, they are well on track to beat their season totals, especially in home runs, where they are already 27% of the way there in 19.75% of the season having been played.
These home runs have come in waves as well, rather than just individual ones in most cases. According to Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network, the Cubs have already tied their 2024 total of four home run games.
Through the first 32 games of the year, Chicago has five games with four home runs hit, which is the same amount the Cubs had across 162 matchups last year.
The five games this season in which they have completed this feat were March 31 against the Athletics, April 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, April 18 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, April 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and May 1 against the Pirates.
Also worth noting is that they did hit five home runs in the game against the Diamondbacks, so across those five games, they have 21 of their 46 total home runs. Doing this twice in the same series is enormously impressive, given how Pittsburgh's PNC Park is not exactly one of the easiest stadiums to hit in.
Seiya Suzuki is leading the charge with nine home runs of his own, including two of the four that were hit on Thursday.
This level of offensive production will likely slow down as things tend to do in the summer months, but if they can find this level of success at the right time in August and September, they may be in for a really impressive string of games later in the year heading into October.