Chicago Cubs Have One Major Challenge To Tackle With Newly-Acquired Star
The Chicago Cubs were part of arguably the most surprising move of the MLB offseason.
They pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros, acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
The Cubs are now in a similar position as to what the New York Yankees were in last year when they acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres.
They surrendered a lot of value for a player who could be a one-year rental, as they are an impending free agent after the season.
Things worked out well for the Yankees.
Soto helped get them back to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and he played at an MVP level, finishing third in the voting. His teammate, Aaron Judge, took home the award and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finished second.
Alas, it turned out to be only a one-year partnership as the star right fielder departed in free agency, signing the biggest contract in sports history with the New York Mets.
Chicago is hoping to avoid that same outcome, which is why Tucker was named one of the extension candidates to keep an eye on this year by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
“The biggest question is whether the three-time All-Star has his sights set on testing free agency next offseason, though the Cubs will likely try to get a deal done before he reaches that point,” he wrote.
It is fair to assume that he will be hitting the open market as he is represented by Scott Boras. Very rarely, if ever, do his clients agree to contracts before being able to test the market and set their value.
That is certainly not the fashion in which the Cubs would like for things to unfold.
But, if they did have to get into a bidding war for Tucker’s services, they have the deep pockets to not only remain in the running but come away as the victors.
As things currently stand, there is only one player, shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is signed beyond 2027. That gives the team plenty of wiggle room to add what will be a massive raise for the three-time All-Star to the payroll.
A consistently productive hitter that provides stellar defense in right field, as he has one Gold Glove Award on his reusume, he will be 29 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2026.
That likely puts him in a position to command a contract of at least eight years in length pushing $40 million annually.
A steep price to pay, but the Cubs should be working diligently to get a deal done before he hits the open market. If he leaves and the team doesn’t win a World Series in 2025, the trade will be viewed a lot more negatively than it is currently.