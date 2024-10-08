Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Hire a Coaching Hall of Famer to Unspecified Role in Latest Move

The Chicago Cubs have made another move when it comes to their staff, hiring a member of the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Detailed view of Chicago Cubs hats and gloves in the dugout / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It seemed likely that some changes were going to come for the Chicago Cubs this offseason after they missed the playoffs, and that's exactly what occurred.

Craig Counsell announced an overhaul to their coaching staff, moving on from a total of five coaches as of now that probably should have been expected when considering he had some holdovers from the previous regime.

The Cubs will be moving further into Counsell's vision for how he wants everything to be set up during his tenure, hiring the people he would like to hold these roles.

Replacements will be announced at some point this winter, but before that happened, there was an interesting development that saw American Baseball Coaches Hall of Famer, Jerry Weinstein, leave his role with the Colorado Rockies and come to Chicago.

It's not clear what his new responsibilities will be with the Cubs as of yet.

Weinstein has tons of coaching experience, including at the collegiate level as an assistant coach before taking over Sacramento City College where he had 831 wins across 23 seasons with 16 league titles, two state titles, and a national title that saw 28 of his players reach the MLB.

The baseball lifer continued moving his way up the ranks, managing minor league affiliate teams and serving as the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development in 2000 and 2001 before being on the staff for Team USA in 2005 at the Maccabiah Games where they won a gold medal.

With the Rockies, Weinstein held roles that included being on the Major League coaching staff to minor league coaching to player development to scouting.

Chicago is bringing in someone with a ton of experience who can give them a different perspective on things no matter which role he ultimately is assigned.

It would be surprising to see him on the staff inside the dugout, so Weinstein probably is in some sort of analyst/player development/scouting position where he is making recommendations to, or at least is in communication with, Counsell and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

