Chicago Cubs Hitting Coach Explains Sluggers Approach at the Plate
The Chicago Cubs had another injury scare on Friday when Seiya Suzuki left the game early after his oblique tightened up.
Suzuki has already missed time this season and with the Cubs having a below-average offense, they couldn't afford to lose a player they signed to a five-year, $85 million contract.
While there have been struggles for the Japan native, he's been one of the better hitters on the roster during his three seasons. 2023 was his best season, slashing .285/.357/.485 with 20 home runs and an OPS+ of 126.
In 153 at-bats this season, the 29-year-old looks to be picking up right where he left off, slashing .261/.326/.458 with seven home runs and an OPS+ of 120.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote that for Chicago to be the team they're looking to be, they need Suzuki to be an elite-level player.
And, Mooney's assessment would be correct. This offense, even in the offseason, was banking heavily on him and Cody Bellinger to do what they did last year. Suzuki was one of the best hitters in baseball in the second half and Bellinger revived his career.
However, outside of them, there wasn't a hitter in the lineup that was guaranteed to be an above-average hitter. The Cubs, 32-34 on the season, have found that out the hard way.
According to Mooney, hitting coach Dustin Kelly spoke about Suzuki's approach at the plate, trying not to overthink things.
“With (Seiya), it’s just like, ‘Hey, your swing is so good that when the ball is in the middle of the zone and you’re on time, great things are going to happen.’ It’s just trying to limit some of those thoughts of getting outside that really basic, simple approach.”
He's at his best when he's not guessing at the plate, which could be said for every hitter in baseball.
“‘Is he going to throw me a slider? Is he going to throw me a fastball? Is the fastball going to be in?’ We try to mitigate those (thoughts) with (the idea of): Just stay in the middle of the field and not guess along with the pitcher. When you’re struggling, you’re trying to find that one pitch, that one swing that makes you get that feeling again."
Perhaps a few additions at the deadline could help Suzuki more than others on the roster, too. Giving him some protection could only help, something the lineup currently lacks.