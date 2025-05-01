Chicago Cubs Insider Believes Team is Looking to Upgrade Key Spot in Lineup
The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to realistically the best start fans could have possibly asked for over the first month of the season.
With a lineup which has powered its way to the top of the league in virtually every offensive category, the Cubs are striking fear into the heart of every opposing pitching staff they face.
Nearly every position in the lineup has felt capable of being able to smack a long ball or at the worst at least get on base.
Nearly, that is.
Chicago went into the 2025 season hoping Matt Shaw would emerge as the team's every day third baseman and be able to hit like the prospect his minor league numbers indicated he could straight out of the gate.
As is often the case however, Shaw was not ready right away to star in the big leagues and the Cubs elected to send him back down to Triple-A.
This has created a bit of a revolving door at the hot corner, and with Nicky Lopez getting the start on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago has now deployed six different third basemen this year.
In an ideal world for the Cubs, Shaw would take his month or two back in Triple-A to get into a groove and be ready to come back up.
By all accounts, this is what the plan is for the team. But at least one insider is not buying that this is the true attitude within the clubhouse on the issue.
"The plan that we hear from the Cubs is, 'We're waiting for Matt Shaw,'" Bruce Levine said on 670 The Score. "I don't believe that's really the mantra going on in the hallways at Clark and Addison. I believe they're looking for a practical solution to 3rd base if Shaw is not ready to play this year.
"He looks like a guy that has a lot of talent that's eventually gonna hit, but because you have a need for it doesn't necessarily make him ready to help you win right now. This is a win right now team."
Levine went on to speculate Chicago could be in search of a third basemen along with pitching at the trade deadline, however as with anything, the aggressiveness will be determined by the demanded return.
Currently, the Cubs rank No. 26 in all of baseball with a .541 OPS from the third base position. Chicago cannot hope to compete for a championship with that kind of hole in the lineup.
However, while Levine may not buy the Cubs are planning to wait for Shaw, that plan may be starting to pay off for Chicago.
After getting off to an absolutely brutal start even after the demotion to Triple-A, the youngster is now slashing .324/.452/.500 with 11 hits, a home run, and four RBI in nine games.
If Shaw can continue to hit and show that he has made the necessary adjustments, this problem is going to solve itself.
The Cubs want Shaw to be their third baseman this year because it would solve a major lineup problem and allow them to focus their trade efforts on other needs.
How willing they are to let him work through the struggles of tranistioning to the Major Leagues with a team ready to win now will be one of the most fascinating storylines to watch for the rest of the year.