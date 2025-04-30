Chicago Cubs Lineup Makes Incredible History in Victory Over Pirates
The Chicago Cubs got their six-game divisional road trip started off on the right foot on Tuesday night with a 9-0 shutout victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
All season long, the story surrounding the Cubs has been the incredible performance of the offense.
Though the pitching is suspect at best and could be a limiting factor in terms of ceiling this year, the bats have been on fire all season in the Windy City.
After trading for new superstar Kyle Tucker, the Chicago lineup has clicked and unlocked something this year, dominating opposing pitchers en route to a lead in the National League Central and the most runs in all of baseball.
For as impressive as it's been, though, on Tuesday night the Cubs took things to another level and accomplished something they have not done in a very long time.
They did not strike out once throughout the game against the Pirates, a feat which they accomplished for the first time since July of 2013 in a victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Ironically, for as good as the offense has been, they have been no better than middle of the pack in terms of strikeouts.
With 243 of them on the season, they rank No. 15 in all of baseball and seventh in the National League.
While every other team playing on Tuesday added to their total on Tuesday, though, Chicago found a way to keep the total the same as it was the day before.
Perhaps even more impressive is who the Cubs accomplished the feat against in terms of starting pitchers with left-hander Andrew Heaney taking the bump for Pittsburgh.
Heaney entered the game with an incredible 1.72 ERA and struck out nine in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels. In early April, he also struck out 10 against a powerful New York Yankees lineup.
When facing Chicago, though, he lasted just 4.2 innings, allowing five hits including two home runs and four runs. He also walked three batters, something he has not done all season to this point.
The Cubs are making things difficult for even the best opposing pitchers, but Tuesday night was a different level of locked in for this lineup.
Chicago will need to continue to stay hot with teams in the National League close on their tail and things really just getting started with the marathon of a campaign.