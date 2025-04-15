Inside The Cubs

Cubs Shockingly Option Top Prospect After Slow Start To Rookie Season

The Chicago Cubs have made the shocking move to option their top prospect after a slow start to the year.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Cubs second base Matt Shaw (6) advances to third base on a single by outfielder Ian Happ (8) during the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Apr 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Cubs second base Matt Shaw (6) advances to third base on a single by outfielder Ian Happ (8) during the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs are trying to win games and aren't going to let any player struggling get in the way of that, even if it is a highly-anticipated rookie.

Keith Law of The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday afternoon that the Cubs were going to option third baseman Matt Shaw, likely back to Triple-A.

Shaw is the top prospect in the Chicago farm and the No. 18 prospect in all of baseball. He broke camp with the Cubs and has been starting since the first game of the year, but his rookie campaign hasn't had the best start.

With Chicago sitting atop the NL Central and looking like serious contenders in what could be their only season with MVP candidate Kyle Tucker, they are not going to take any chances with a rookie slowing them down.

Shaw has posted a .172/.294/.241 slash line with one home run and three RBI. His OPS+ is all the way down at 58, pointing to just how much he is struggling.

The 23-year-old has five-tool potential and is coming off of a minor league season with 21 home runs and 31 RBI.

He is in that weird spot where he is too good for the minors, but not good enough against MLB pitching.

Taking at-bats against Major League pitchers would likely help him more, but the Cubs are not worried about that right now.

Justin Turner, Jon Beri and Gage Workman have all also played third base for Chicago this year and will now likely work as a platoon.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News