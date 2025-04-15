Cubs Shockingly Option Top Prospect After Slow Start To Rookie Season
The Chicago Cubs are trying to win games and aren't going to let any player struggling get in the way of that, even if it is a highly-anticipated rookie.
Keith Law of The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday afternoon that the Cubs were going to option third baseman Matt Shaw, likely back to Triple-A.
Shaw is the top prospect in the Chicago farm and the No. 18 prospect in all of baseball. He broke camp with the Cubs and has been starting since the first game of the year, but his rookie campaign hasn't had the best start.
With Chicago sitting atop the NL Central and looking like serious contenders in what could be their only season with MVP candidate Kyle Tucker, they are not going to take any chances with a rookie slowing them down.
Shaw has posted a .172/.294/.241 slash line with one home run and three RBI. His OPS+ is all the way down at 58, pointing to just how much he is struggling.
The 23-year-old has five-tool potential and is coming off of a minor league season with 21 home runs and 31 RBI.
He is in that weird spot where he is too good for the minors, but not good enough against MLB pitching.
Taking at-bats against Major League pitchers would likely help him more, but the Cubs are not worried about that right now.
Justin Turner, Jon Beri and Gage Workman have all also played third base for Chicago this year and will now likely work as a platoon.