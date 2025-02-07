Chicago Cubs Insider Projects Two Notable Bullpen Additions Will Begin in Triple-A
There was a clear need for the Chicago Cubs to improve their bullpen this offseason.
While last year's numbers didn't make the situation look bleak since they finished the campaign with the 12th-best ERA as a unit (3.81), the reality was all the games that were blown earlier in the season likely cost them a spot in the playoffs.
And for that to happen in back-to-back years, it would have been unacceptable if Jed Hoyer didn't address it.
Thankfully, he did.
While the Cubs made some low-profile moves that improved the depth of their relief staff, they pulled off two major trades to acquire Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros to become their new closer, and later adding Ryan Brasier in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On paper, this is the best bullpen Chicago has had in a while, and that certainly should give this fan base some confidence heading into Opening Day.
But, there are also hard decisions the front office has had to make, and will have to make, before the start of the season.
They already designated Rob Zastryzny as the corresponding move following the Brasier addition, someone they claimed off waivers earlier in the winter.
And he won't be the only one affected when it comes time to put together their roster.
Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network projected what the bullpen might look like when the Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan for the first two games of the 2025 campaign, and notably missing are two of their previous additions.
He is predicting both Nate Pearson and Eli Morgan will begin the year in the minors with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, a vast change from what was expected coming into the season.
Pearson was acquired at the trade deadline last year, and the former top prospect of the Toronto Blue Jays showed well during his first experience with the Cubs, posting a 2.73 ERA and 147 ERA+ across his 19 outings.
Manager Craig Counsell trusted him in high-leverage spots, and it looked like he was going to have a greater role in 2025.
But since seven of the eight relievers Martinez is projecting to make the Opening Day roster don't have minor league options and Pearson does, he could be sent to Triple-A to start the season.
The same goes for Eli Morgan, the once upon a time notable offseason addition of this cycle.
They acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians, adding someone who posted a 1.93 ERA and 212 ERA+ across his 32 appearances in 2024.
It would be strange to see neither break camp with Chicago, but the reality of having multiple arms who don't have minor league options could force the Cubs to start this duo in the minors.