Chicago Cubs Land Intriguing Pitcher in Trade with Kansas City Royals
There have been some questions about what the Chicago Cubs might do ahead of the trade deadline with it looking not very likely they'll be a playoff team this year.
That would be a major disappointment considering the amount of money they handed Craig Counsell to be their manager and the proclamations that the ownership group and front office made throughout the winter.
Still, if they aren't going to be playing postseason baseball then the smart thing to do would be selling off some pieces to get future assets in return.
But, the Cubs' play right before the All-Star break sparked some hope they might have found something, winning seven out of their last 10 games and finally looking formidable at the plate and on the mound.
Perhaps that is why they decided to make a trade for Jesus Tinoco as reported by Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times.
The reliever signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals on June 25 of this season after electing free agency following his outright assignment to the minors by the Texas Rangers. He struggled during his second stint with that team, posting a 8.10 ERA across his nine appearances, and hadn't been called up by the Royals despite them desperately needing bullpen help.
Still, this is a buy low situation for Chicago who need as many relief arms as possible based on how their campaign has gone so far.
The Cubs gave up cash considerations to acquire the 29-year-old who has pitched in 57 career MLB games with an ERA of 4.58.
In a subsequent move, Lee also reported they optioned Daniel Palencia to Triple-A.
If this addition can turn into an impact move will be seen, but that could give a window into what Jed Hoyer and his front office are thinking prior to July 30.