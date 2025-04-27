Chicago Cubs Learn How Much They Can Spend on MLB Draft Selections
The Chicago Cubs learned how much money it will be able to spend on its 2025 MLB draft picks as the league released slot values and bonus pools earlier this week.
MLB.com’s Jim Callis reported the bonus pools for each team and the slot values for each selection in each of the first 10 rounds of the draft.
The Cubs are right in the middle in terms of their bonus pool, as they will have a little more than 9.6 million to spend on its draft picks.
The bonus pools are set by a variety of factors, but history says the Cubs are likely to surpass their bonus pool. As Callis reported, in the 13 MLB drafts with bonus pool rules, the Cubs are one of four teams that have surpassed their bonus pool every year.
The Cubs’ first- and second-round picks have slot values of more than $1 million. The first-round pick, which is No. 17 overall, has a slot value of $4.750 million. The second-round pick, which is No. 56 overall, has a slot value of $1.680 million.
The slot values are there as a guide. Teams can pay each selection over-slot or under-slot, and many do so as a way of trying to manage their overall bonus pool money so they don't exceed the pool.
Teams do so to avoid penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections. Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage. For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Last year, Cam Smith was the No. 14 overall selection by the Cubs and was paid a $5.07 million bonus. He was traded this offseason to the Houston Astros.
Chicago Cubs Bonus Pool and Slots
(as reported by MLB.com)
Bonus Pool: $9,636,800
Slot Bonus
First Round
No. 17: $4,750,800
Second Round
No. 56: $1,680,000
Third Round
No. 90: $865,500
Fourth Round
No. 121: $623,300
Fifth Round
No. 151: $465,400
Sixth Round
No. 181: $355,800
Seventh Round
No. 211: $278,500
Eighth Round
No. 241: $225,400
Ninth Round
No. 271: $201,800
10th Round
No. 301: $190,300
Note: Rounds 11-20 do not have assigned slot values. Teams can sign players in these rounds for a bonus up to $150,000 without it counting against their bonus pool.