Nationals vs Cubs Preview (09/06/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs continue their homestand on Saturday as they host the Washington Nationals in a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (87-55) took care of the Nationals, 11-5, on Friday afternoon. Ian Happ had a big game at the plate, as he went 1-for-2 with an RBI and scored four runs, as he also drew three walks. That one hit was a home run, one of four on the game for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson hit another and he led Chicago with three RBI.
That was more than enough support for starting pitcher Javier Assad (2-1), who pitched 5.1 innings and allowed three hits and four earned runs. He struck out four and walked two. He also allowed a home run. Four relievers combined to allow three hits and one run.
The Cubs are in control of the top National League Wild Card berth and hope to get outfielder Kyle Tucker back from a tight calf muscle sometime this week. But, if Chicago keeps hitting like this, it might be wiser to keep Tucker on the bench until next week.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Nationals vs Cubs
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 6
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); MASN 2 (Nationals)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 106.7 The Fan, DC 87.7 (Nationals)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (12-7, 2.94).
Boyd has not been the pitcher that earned a spot on the National League All-Star team since the All-Star break. In his last seven starts he is 1-4 with a 5.09 ERA. He has pitched 40.2 innings and has struck out 34 against 13 walks. But the sharpness that he threw with to start the season has faltered of late. Still, he has 142 strikeouts this season against 37 walks. Plus, batters are hitting just .230 against him.
The quality stuff is still there. Chicago needs him to get back to being the efficient pitcher he was in the first half of the season.
Nationals: RHP Brad Lord (4-8, 4.34)
When the Nationals traded Michael Soroka to the Cubs, Lord was the direct beneficiary as he took Soroka’s spot in the starting rotation. In his last seven starts he is 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 34.2 innings, with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks. But he’s lost his last two starts, which included a three-inning stint against Tampa Bay last Sunday in which he gave up five hits and seven earned runs. He spent most of the season as a swingman and has 85 strikeouts against 35 walks in 103.2 innings.
Nationals vs Cubs Highlights (9/5/2025)
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
- Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon threw 68 pitches in a rehab game on Thursday. The Cubs are monitoring his recovery before deciding on his return to the rotation, per MLB.com.
- Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka will throw a live batting practice on Saturday.
- Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Brasier threw in a rehab game on Friday.
- Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is working out in Arizona. Manager Craig Counsell said that Amaya had to slow his pace due to lingering issues with the injury.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
- Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
- Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.