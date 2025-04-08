Kyle Tucker Gives Absolutely Brutal Answer On Potential Extension with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are off to quite the start this season coming off a sweep over the Athletics and defeating the San Diego Padres in two out of three to get off to a 7-5 start before handling the Texas Rangers on Monday night for their seventh victory over the last nine.
Following the slow beginning to the year in Japan against the best team on the planet, the Cubs returned to the United States and got right down to business and put themselves in a position to go on an early season run.
Much of the hot start over the second beginning to the season has been powered by the team's most significant offseason acquisition in superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker.
After the blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros brought Tucker to the Windy City in exchange for a potential superstar, the risk Chicago was taking was quickly pointed out by all.
Tucker is set to become a free agent after the season, and if the Cubs traded three players in exchange for one season of Tucker -- unless it ended in a championship -- Chicago would be the big loser in the deal.
While team management has been open about wanting to retain Tucker, it isn't getting any easier.
Entering Monday, Tucker was leading all of baseball in his and leading the National League in home runs, RBI, OPS, and total bases.
Slashing 319/.458/.745 with five home runs and 15 RBI, Tucker has been on an absolute tear and putting MVP-like numbers.
Understandably, the better Tucker plays the more Cubs fans will want to retain him and the more it becomes a talking point.
However, in the wake of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a 14-year extension worth $500 million with the Toronto Blue Jays and turning the focus squarely onto Tucker in terms of impending free agents, the newest star in Chicago did not exactly inspire hope he will be back
"It’s what he wanted to do," Tucker said on Guerrero Jr. via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "I’m sure he loves playing in Toronto. That’s great for him. Everyone is a little different. Right now I’m here to play this yr and play for the Cubs…We’ll see where everything goes after that."
That certainly does not read like a man who's ready and eager to sign an extension to stay with his current team rather than heading to the open market and getting every possible dollar he can.
Understandably, Tucker does not have a lot of built in loyalty to the Cubs and has played less than half a month's worth of games in Chicago so far.
The Cubs can hope that he falls in love with the city and franchise, but the way he is playing right now, they're going to have to pay up if they want to keep him.
Tucker certainly does not sound like he's going to be doing them any favors in that pursuit as he continues to absolutely rake.