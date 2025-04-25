Is Chicago Cubs' Unbelievable Start Sustainable Over a Full Season?
The Chicago Cubs are off to one of the wildest starts in all of baseball.
At 16-10, the Cubs have been one of the best teams in the league largely on the backs of an offense that is putting up some truly historic numbers.
With nearly 30 more runs than anyone else in Major League Baseball and leading MLB in virtually every offensive category, it has been an absolutely thrilling group to watch in Chicago.
After such a hot start with the bats over the first month of the year, however, the question is whether or not the Cubs can keep it up.
If -- and realistically when -- the lineup starts to cool down a bit, that is when it will be revealed how serious of contenders this team is.
The way the offense has performed, even the worst pitching staff in baseball would be able to make a postseason push when the kind of numbers Chicago has put up are extrapolated over a full season.
There's no reason to think the Cubs have the worst pitching staff in baseball, but it's also not realistic to expect the offense to keep up this pace.
While no other team in MLB has more than three games with 10 or more runs scored, Chicago already has seven.
Two of the 16 wins have come while allowing 10 or more runs, though, something the Cubs had done in a victory just once over the previous five seasons.
There's no question as to whether this offense is for real, as it absolutely is.
That said, however, the inevitable ebbs and flows that come with this marathon of a season are very real. There is going to be a time when Chicago cannot win games simply by outscoring opponents in shootouts as the lineup inevitably gets cold.
How they are able to handle that is going to determine what kind of ceiling actually exists for this team in 2025.
The way things have gone, this team has looked like a legitimate World Series contender over the first month of the season.
They will be tested, however, and the response to the forthcoming testing will tell fans everything they need to know.
A historically ridiculous offense that is this much better than every other lineup in baseball is not sustainable, but the success and wins can be if the Cubs show they can find multiple ways to win games.