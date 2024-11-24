Chicago Cubs Linked to All-Star Free Agent Relief Pitcher to Solidify Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have missed the playoffs in the last four consecutive years and since a return trip to the NLCS in 2017 after the World Series triumph in 2016, the team has not actually even won a playoff game, falling twice in the Wild Card in their only two postseason appearances since then.
Jed Hoyer knows things have to get better if he wants to keep his job beyond the year 2025, but the strategy he takes this offseason remains a question. By all accounts, the team wants to be in on pitching both starting and in the bullpen, but latest reports indicate despite the lack of success over the years, Chicago is not going to be serious contender for top of the line talent on the open market and to no one's surprise, look to the second and third tier.
Hoyer himself said earlier this month with regards to the bullpen, he believed it was more of a question of depth than talent, something which can essentially be translated to him telling fans not to hold their breath on the Cubs spending money on an elite reliever. But despite all of that, Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball still predicts Chicago to go out and sign Philadelphia Phillies All-Star bullpen arm Jeff Hoffman on a three-year deal worth $33 million.
"Predicting contracts for relievers is typically a fool’s errand, as years and AAV can vary wildly. Jeff Hoffman is coming off a fantastic last few seasons with the Phillies, where he has pitched to a 2.28 ERA over 122 appearances," Finkelstein wrote. "In recent years, we have seen both Taylor Rogers and Robert Stephenson sign three-year deals, worth $33 million. Hoffman could be in line for a similar payday this winter and the Cubs could use a top-end reliever to build their bullpen around."
The Cubs spending serious money on the bullpen doesn't feel very likely, but with Hoyer facing some serious pressure for the team to start winning games and being a factor in October, perhaps he will change course and decide Chicago needs a legitimate shutdown man coming out in relief appearances.
Hoffman posted the best season of his eight-year major league career in 2024 with a career-low 2.17 ERA over a career-high 68 appearances and and 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings, good enough for 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, another mark that was the best he's ever put up.
He would make a wonderful addition to the Cubs bullpen if the team is willing to hand over the cash, but that remains an entirely different discussion.