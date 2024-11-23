Latest Reports Indicate Chicago Cubs Will Not Be In on Top Free Agent Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs are heading into the offseason with a sense of urgency to improve on the heels of four consecutive missed playoffs and zero wins in October since a return trip to the NLCS in 2017 after their World Series triumph in 2016.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer knows the team has to improve, and one area the team is seemingly zeroing in on is pitching both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation.
The Cubs made a bullpen addition in the last week by trading for Cleveland Guardians reliever Eli Morgan on the heels of the best season of his career, but that will certainly not be the only move the team makes.
While fans would love to see the team add a bonafide ace to an already solid rotation and create a unit that is among the best in baseball, it is starting to seem more and more unlikely Chicago will spend on one of the top-end starters in free agency.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic wrote in a breakdown of the Morgan trade that fans shouldn't hold their breath if they are looking to see the team sign a pitcher the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Blake Snell.
"The Cubs’ priority remains pitching. The top tier of the starting pitching market has been ruled out," Sharma wrote, adding some names in the second tier who Chicago could pursue. "The Cubs have also often stayed away from pitchers with qualifying offers. That makes Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Nick Pivetta less likely than Nathan Eovaldi, Yusei Kikuchi and maybe even Jack Flaherty."
It's certainly disappointing to hear they likely won't even attempt to sign an ace, but it's not all that surprising either.
Having spent on Shota Imanaga last winter as well as a potential extension looming for Justin Steele and a large contract committed to Jameson Taillon, Chicago has a lot of money tied up in the rotation.
An addition of someone in that second or third tier could make a lot of sense and allow money to be freed up to spend elsewhere.
It's not what Cubs fans want to hear, but Chicago not pursuing a true ace this winter is looking like the most likely outcome.