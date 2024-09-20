Chicago Cubs Suggested To Sign Pitcher To ‘Get Revenge’ on Brewers
Entering the season, the hopes were high for the Chicago Cubs. At the very least, they were expected to compete in the National League Central.
Not only did they not win the division, but the Cubs are currently 11.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who clinched the division once again earlier this week.
The Brewers have dominated the Central in recent years despite being overlooked by many entering each campaign.
Craig Counsell, who coached Milwaukee, didn't bring the same success with him to Chicago.
With another offseason approaching with him as the skipper, the Cubs need to put him in a better position to win.
Counsell is an excellent manager, but with the lack of talent on Chicago's roster, it's tough to ask him to do too much.
He won with Brewers team that weren't as good as some others in the National League, but also fell short every year regarding winning a World Series during his time in Milwaukee.
As the Cubs get prepared for the winter, they'll have many opportunities to give Counsell a better team.
That includes a potential reunion with his former player with the Brewers, Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball once again in 2024, something that doesn't come as a surprise anymore, given the success he's found.
The right-hander landing with Chicago wouldn't just make their team better, but it could also upset Milwaukee fans.
Christopher Kline of FanSided believes signing him could help them "get revenge" on the Brewers.
"Burnes was entering the final year of his contract and there was no way the small-market Brewers would pony up the cash necessary to retain Burnes as a free agent. Now, there are similar questions about whether or not Baltimore can compete financially for Burnes this winter... There's a good chance Burnes rakes in $200 or $300 million-plus this winter. That is more than Chicago typically spends, but this is also a unique case. Burnes is perhaps the most dependable starting pitcher in baseball. He has finished top-10 in Cy Young voting each of the last four seasons, winning in 2021. He's about to make it five straight top-10 finishes."
The Cubs have a lot of work to do, and while signing the California native wouldn't be a bad decision, their money could be better spent elsewhere.
Burnes is expected to get around $250 million, a huge price to pay for one pitcher when the offense is as bad as it is.
Getting "revenge" on the Brewers would be nice, but first, Chicago will have to show they can even compete with them.