Chicago Cubs Linked to New York Yankees Star Reliever Ahead of MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are sitting home once again ahead of the Fall Classic, failing to make the postseason for the fourth season in a row and seemingly a far cry away from their 2016 curse-breaking triumph.
At a certain point, Cubs fans have to be fed up with the mediocre product the team has put on the field over the recent years and it is going to be time for ownership to open up the checkbook to bring top end talent back to Wrigley Field. This offseason could be the turning point for Chicago - if they want it to be - where we look back years from now and admire the quality talent the team added and how it made the Cubs a contender once again.
One of the main issues with the 2024 team, which replicated the same 83-79 record from 2023 despite a shiny new expensive manager in Craig Counsell, was the bullpen. The Cubs ranked no better than middle of the pack in terms of bullpen ERA and the group converted on less than 60 percent of their save opportunities. It doesn't take a mathemetician to tell you that more saves converted would have led to more wins and possibly even put the team in the playoffs. With options to upgrade the bullpen available in free agency, Zachary Rotman of FanSided says that New York Yankees superstar relief man Tommy Kahnle could be an option for Chicago to consider.
"The right-hander was nothing short of lights out for the Yankees during the regular season, posting a 2.11 ERA in 50 appearances and 42.2 innings of work," Rotman wrote. "His strong regular season has translated to the postseason, as he has not allowed a run in his seven innings of work. Walks are a bit of a concern, but Kahnle excels at avoiding hard contact and keeping the ball on the ground."
As Rotman pointed out, age is a bit of a concern for Kahnle, already at 35 years old and turning 36 during the stretch of the 2025 season. But with a prediction by Spotrac to receive a deal of roughly just $10 million over two years, Kahnle has demonstrated with consistent production throughout his career that he would be worth every dollar.
Age is less of a concern when you consider the fact that along with the short-term deal, Kahnle is coming off what was arguably the best season of his career and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Yankees likely won't want to let him go, but if the Cubs are willing to outbid New York, Kahnle could be the focal point of a rebuilt bullpen in Chicago in 2025.