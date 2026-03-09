Cubs Rotation Depth Takes Major Hit with Latest Injury Update

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason intent to shore things up on their pitching staff, and that is the way they approached both free agency and the trade market.

Entering the spring, things certainly looked better than they did at this time a year ago, with new faces arriving and others set to return from injury. As Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell have repeated all winter long though, you can never have enough pitching and way more than five starters are needed.

As Chicago tries to piece together a staff for the full season of innings, the first injury domino seems like it may have just fallen. The team announced over the weekend that Jordan Wicks, one of the swing starter options, is going to start the season on the injured list with left forearm inflammation caused by nerve irritation.

Wicks is going to be off the mound until at least mid to late March, delaying his ramp up and likely causing him to miss the first month of the year even in a best case.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cubs rotation depth will be tested with Wicks out

Wicks was not likely to find his way into the Opening Day rotation. However, he was certainly going to be one of the first names called upon when Chicago needed an opener for the inevitable starter missing an outing.

On the surface, with guys like Javier Assad, Colin Rea and even Ben Brown in the fold, this may not seem like a huge deal, but Wicks is a piece of the puzzle as well. The way the team described his injury does not make it seem like he's going to be back on the mound anytime soon.

Now likely down at least one bullpen swingman for now, the team is going to have to get a little bit creative.

Who can fill Wicks role for Cubs pitching staff

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In all likelihood, Assad and Rea are the immediate beneficiaries of the slot vacated by Wicks. What this does for the role of Brown is very interesting as well. Despite some very impressive stuff, Brown struggled through huge portions of 2025 and enters this year looking to rebuild.

With a name in front of him in Wicks potentially down for a big chunk of the year, it clears the path more for him to get an opportunity which could now come earlier than it may have previously.

Regardless, this is a tough early blow to a Chicago staff that is going to need all hands on deck in order to make it through the marathon that is a full MLB season.