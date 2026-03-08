What the Chicago Cubs are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles

The Chicago Cubs have covered their potential starting rotation with plenty of depth, experience and options in case players get hurt.

The lineup looks stacked with potential to be one of the best in baseball. The addition of Alex Bregman at third base gives the Cubs more flexibility with Matt Shaw, and the recent signing of Michael Conforto gives Chicago a bit more depth in the outfield.

But, what about the bullpen? Just about every team has issues there in spring training. The Cubs are no exception. Here are three things they’re prioritizing in the background as opening day approaches.

Experience in key situations

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Daniel Palencia is the likely closer for the Cubs. The 26-year-old broke through last season with 22 saves. He struck out 61 in 52.2 innings, and he looks like the long-term answer there. But the Cubs have been fooled before. It never hurts to have a backup.

But, more importantly, Chicago would like to limit Palencia to an inning. To do that, he needs the right pitchers in front of him. The Cubs did that this offseason. Chicago signed three veterans who were with the Texas Rangers last season — Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb.

Maton profiles as a perfect setup man for the Cubs. He pitched in 63 games last season with St. Louis and Texas and had a 2.79 ERA and five saves. Milner, a lefty with a funky arm angle, is a pitcher with multi-inning potential who went 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA. Webb was a seventh-inning guy who went 5-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 55 games.

With those three pitchers, Chicago has the right kind of experience ahead of Palencia going into the regular season.

The early long game

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Most teams don’t look to overload their starters early in the season. Many are built up to throw at least 85 pitches coming out of spring training. The Cubs will be no exception, so prioritizing one or two solid multi-inning relievers in spring training is a must.

Chicago has internal coverage there. Colin Rea had to start more often than Chicago wanted last year, but the 36-year-old would benefit from fewer innings. He could get some additional volume in March and April, then taper off as the starters are ready for 100 pitches.

Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks are two other prime candidates for that role. Brown is getting good reviews from coaches in spring training, and he may be poised to fulfill more of the potential he showed as a starter in the minor leagues.

Improving command

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cubs are like many teams in the Majors. They’re looking for pitchers that can fill the zone, throw strikes, and get hitters to either swing and miss or make weak contact that leads to outs. Many of the moves made this offseason were designed to acquire those kinds of pitchers. But, Chicago also needs other pitchers to improve in this area, too.

Per MLB.com, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy has made former closer Porter Hodge a pet project when it comes to control. He said that Hodge has been great in bullpens and live batting practices, but it hasn’t translated to spring training games yet. He has seven walks to five strikeouts so far, but Hottovy is convinced the results are coming.

He’s not the only one who needs the work. But Hodge is a key component of this bullpen, and Chicago needs him to find that command.