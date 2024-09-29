Chicago Cubs Linked to Upcoming All-Star Free Agent By MLB Insider
The Chicago Cubs are a team that many people will be keeping an eye on this upcoming offseason.
After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the team could look to make some changes to the roster this winter. There are a few factors that will play into how they handle things, such as the future of Cody Bellinger.
After re-signing with the Cubs last offseason, he could hit the open market again if he opts out of his contract. It is something that some MLB insiders believe the franchise could secretly be hoping occurs as other contributors have emerged.
Most of Bellinger’s defensive innings come in center field and first base. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch have emerged as everyday contributors at those positions, which complicates the future of the former MVP.
If he does opt to move on, that will create a major void in the team’s lineup. Even with his numbers not being as prolific in 2024 as they were in 2023, he was above average in several categories.
Should he opt out, the front office will have a nice chunk of change to spend. There are some pressing needs on the roster, such as upgrading the bullpen, but they will also have to find a way to potentially replace Bellinger.
According to executives around the league, the Cubs could have their sights set on that lineup upgrade already. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that Chicago, along with the Seattle Mariners, are viewed as the likeliest landing spots for first baseman Pete Alonso should he leave the New York Mets.
It certainly doesn’t sound as if the three-time All-Star wants to leave Queens.
"I love it here," he said to Joel Sherman of the New York Post when asked about his gut feeling about the playoffs and upcoming free agency. "It's a really special place."
It is hard to imagine Alonso leaving the Mets, but anything can happen once the offseason begins. His market will be robust, as Jon Heyman of the Post, the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres were all mentioned as potential suitors.
The slugging first baseman would add some much-needed punch to the Cubs’ lineup. As shared by Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report, “According to FanGraphs, the three-time All-Star ranks fourth among first basemen in wOBA (.342) and wRC+ (123).”
Alonso has hit at least 34 home runs in every full campaign of his career, including a league-high 53 as a rookie in 2019.