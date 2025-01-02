Chicago Cubs Listed Among Teams Still In on Star International Pitching Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have been rather aggressive this offseason, adding players who they believe will help upgrade the team.
Their biggest splash was acquiring star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
He is talented enough to have the same kind of impact that Juan Soto had on the New York Yankees in his one season in the Bronx. Despite playing in only 78 games in 2024, Tucker recorded a 4.7 WAR.
A multi-time All-Star with a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award on his resume, he is an impact performer.
Along with Tucker, the team added some depth behind the plate, signing veteran Carson Kelly to a two-year deal. Matt Thaiss, another catcher, was also acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash.
On the mound, the Cubs acquired reliever Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians to help bolster a remade bullpen that doesn’t have much experience. His teammate, starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, signed a two-year deal with Chicago as a free agent as well.
He is a solid addition to what was already a deep rotation featuring Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad.
However, the team may not be done adding to their starting pitching depth.
As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic on X, the Cubs are one of several teams that remain in the mix for star international free agent, starting pitching Roki Sasaki.
The former MLB executive shared that the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Yankees, New York Mets and Texas Rangers are still in on him. The San Francisco Giants are a maybe and the Chicago White Sox are out of the mix.
The 23-year-old phenom is considered one of the best prospects to come out of Japan, as he has dominated since turning pro in 2021 at 19 years old.
Across 69 starts, he has a record of 30-15 with an ERA of 2.02 across 414.2 innings. He has struck out 524 batters with only 91 walks, possessing elite control of the strike zone and avoiding damaging contact with only 16 home runs allowed.
Adding him to the top of the rotation along with Steele and Imanaga would give Chicago one of the best starting pitcher trios in baseball, a nice foundation to rely on.