Chicago Cubs Make MLB History in Walk-Off Led By Unlikely Heroes
The last-place Chicago Cubs took on the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in Wrigley Field on Thursday night and were propelled to victory thanks to a trio of unlikely heroes.
Not only was the win sweet, they did it in a fashion that no one else had done before.
The Cubs became the first team in MLB history (since pitches began being tracked in 1988) to have three different two-strike RBI extra-base hits in the bottom of the ninth inning in a victory, per OptaSTATS.
Not only was the walk-off a surprise, but the players who orchestrated it were possibly even more unexpected.
After Shota Imanaga gave up four runs across 6.2 innings while Chicago scored just two of their own, it was clear the bullpen was going to need to keep things close if the team wanted a chance to have some late-game magic.
Jorge Lopez finished the seventh inning, but the club then turned to recently acquired Nate Pearson to close things out.
Stretching back to the end of his time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pearson had a 12.60 ERA over his last four appearances out the bullpen, including a brutal debut with his new team. He had also only reached two full innings pitched in four out of his previous 42 outings.
Still, he came out and shut down the Cardinals offense to keep the Cubs in the game heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.
The first player to make an impact was Cody Bellinger. He's one who was expected to step up in the moment, and he delivered by hitting a two-strike 400-yard homer to bring Chicago within one.
Newcomer Isaac Paredes grounded out right after, though, recording the second out of the inning. Nico Hoerner was able to get on base, bringing up Dansby Swanson.
While Swanson is generally considered a good player, it certainly hasn't been his year at the plate. On the season, he was slashing just .219/.291/.346 entering the game.
Again on a two-strike count, Swanson pulled through with a double to bring Hoerner home from second base to tie things at four.
It was the shortstop's third straight game with a double as things begin to look up for him at the plate.
The winner, though, came from Mike Tauchman.
The veteran outfielder had been struggling mightily at the plate. For the month of July, he had a .129/.206/129 slash line. He came in to pinch-hit for the also struggling Pete Crow-Armstrong and walked the game off with the third two-strike, extra-base hit of the inning.
It was an important win for the Cubs, but could be even more important for the confidence of these players that are in a bit of a rut this season.
After not becoming sellers at the deadline like many expected, there might be belief in the clubhouse they can turn things around and get back into the playoff picture no matter how unlikely that is.
If that is going to occur, they need to start winning games like these.
This was a good first step in accomplishing that.