Chicago Cubs Make Shocking Move With Seiya Suzuki's Interpreter
The Chicago Cubs have a ton they need to worry about over the next two weeks with the trade deadline approaching. Still in a position to make the postseason, they need to avoid any distraction that comes their way.
However, there looks to be some drama circulating around the organization, as the team has decided to go in a different direction with Seiya Suzuki's interpreter, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
Mooney wrote that it was a team decision to part ways with Toy Matsushita.
"Toy Matsushita will no longer serve as Suzuki’s voice in interviews with American media, a team source said Thursday, framing it as an organizational decision to go in a different direction.
"Those responsibilities, which also included relaying messages from the front office and the coaching staff to Suzuki, will be absorbed by two Cubs staffers."
Matsushita has worked with the Japanese outfielder during his first two-and-a-half seasons in the majors.
According to Mooney, Nao Masamoto and Edwin Stanberry will assist in the communications with Suzuki.
It's an interesting decision to do this during the year, but no other information was given. Mooney added that this wasn't similar to the situation of Ippei Mizuhara, who was Shohei Ohtani's interpreter. Mizuhara was caught gambling, which led to a league-wide investigation.
The source reportedly stressed that this isn't because of that.
Still, there's likely something there, which should only come out in time.
While it could be nothing as people get fired or laid off all the time, it could play into the future of Chicago. The Cubs landed Shota Imanaga and Suzuki, two of the top international prospects in the world over the past few offseasons.
Players who come from Japan or any other country want to know that Chicago is an organization that has things in place for them to succeed.
That could still be the case despite this situation.
Masamoto has been with the organization and has even remained good friends with Yu Darvish after the club traded him after the 2020 season.
Stanberry has helped Imanaga in his transition, too.
Most importantly, hopefully, this doesn't slow Suzuki down right out of the All-Star break. He's arguably the best hitter in the lineup and has swung the bat at a high level again in 2024, slashing .270/.334/.479 with 13 home runs and an OPS+ of 125.
He'll need to continue doing so for the Cubs to have any chance of making the postseason.