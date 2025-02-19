Chicago Cubs Manager Hints Star Left-Hander Will Start Second Game in Japan
The Chicago Cubs had to get their spring activities underway earlier than they did last year.
With them heading overseas for their Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan, the Cubs welcomed in their fresh faces for Spring Training with optimism that this group will break the playoff drought that has been present for this franchise following the 2020 season.
Since multiple Japanese players are featured on both rosters, it came as no surprise Shota Imanaga was tapped to be Chicago's Game 1 starter based on Major League Baseball putting on this event for one of their largest overseas markets and the type of performance he had last year.
It's also not a surprise that Justin Steele likely will be handed the ball for the second game.
Both Imanaga and Steele have had similar career timelines.
Steele came out of nowhere to earn the ace moniker after he put together an All-Star campaign in 2023 that included a fourth-place NL Cy Young finish following his breakout season in 2022.
Imanaga was the second fiddle to his countrymate Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency two winters ago, but he was the one who dazzled last year with an All-Star selection, fourth-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting and a fifth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.
Now, the Cubs have two aces leading their rotation.
Chicago is hoping Imanaga can get them off to a good start in Game 1 on March 18 by shutting down a vaunted Dodgers lineup that is expected to be fully healthy entering Opening Day.
If he can do that and the Cubs' own new-look lineup scrapes across enough runs to win, they'll hope Steele can deliver a good performance of his own to pull off a shocking sweep in Japan.