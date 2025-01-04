Chicago Cubs Manager Predicted To Take Home First Career Award This Season
The Chicago Cubs thought they had pulled off a major fleecing when they hired former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell to the same position.
They had seen firsthand how great of a job he was doing with their NL Central rivals. The Brewers won at least 86 games in six consecutive 162-game campaigns, including three instances of 92-plus victories.
Three division titles were won and five trips to the postseason were made.
While Milwaukee didn’t have much success in the playoffs, just getting there was a solid accomplishment.
The Cubs have qualified for October baseball only one time in the last six years; the 2020 COVID-19 shortened campaign.
Chicago thought adding Counsell as manager would help push the team forward, as they were on the cusp of the playoffs.
But, it didn't happen in Year 1.
They won 83 games, the same amount of victories recorded in David Ross’s final year on the job.
It was a disappointing finish, as ownership and the fan base thought the results would be better.
Looking to shake things up, they have been active this offseason.
The biggest move was acquiring star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. He should be a massive improvement over the production the team received from Cody Bellinger in 2024, as he was traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for reliever Cody Poteet in what was essentially a salary dump.
Depth was added to the pitching staff with Matthew Boyd coming over from the Cleveland Guardians on a two-year deal. His teammate, Eli Morgan, a relief pitcher, was acquired in a trade as well.
The catcher’s spot was reinforced with veteran Carson Kelly agreeing to a two-year deal to complement Miguel Amaya as someone who can hit against left-handed pitching.
Still in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, the team may not be done adding talent to the mix, either. Signing him would give the Cubs a bonafide ace, joining what is already a strong staff featuring Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Boyd.
With so much talent in place, big things are expected in Chicago and Counsell will benefit from it.
Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com believes he will take home the NL Manager of the Year award in 2025.
“So a Central championship would probably get it done for Counsell, who came to the North Side on an industry-shaking contract and, late in his first season with the Cubs, strongly advocated for the front office to raise the floor. And here’s the biggest key to the whole story-driven enterprise that the Manager of the Year has become: Counsell has never been Manager of the Year! It’s one of those weird quirks of the BBWAA’s quirkiest award. Counsell has finished second four times -- a managerial Susan Lucci (look her up, kids).”
In a division where everyone else has taken a step back this offseason, the Cubs are in a great position to rise.
If they can add Sasaki to the mix, they would likely become runaway favorites, putting Counsell in position to win the award for the first time in his career.