Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Add More Catching Depth, Agree to Deal With Carson Kelly

The Chicago Cubs have brought in some more catching depth by agreeing to a deal with Carson Kelly.

Brad Wakai

Sep 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Carson Kelly (18) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium
Sep 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Carson Kelly (18) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a busy couple of days for the Chicago Cubs following the Winter Meetings, and things came to a boiling point on Friday.

After increased speculation that they would be the ones to land superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, they indeed pulled off the move by shipping out Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.

But that wasn't the end of things for the Cubs.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, they agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with catcher Carson Kelly, something that seemed to be in the works for a while when both parties were in communication with each other.

Chicago has now addressed another clear weakness of their team from last year.

They'll have three catchers in the mix heading into Spring Training; incumbent starter Miguel Amaya, previous offseason acquisition Matt Thaiss, and now Kelly, who is coming off his best performance since 2021 with a slash line of .238/.313/.374 and 96 OPS+.

Based on that agreed to contract, it seems like Kelly will likely get the edge early on over Thaiss with the latter potentially starting in the minors and being an option in case of poor performance or injury.

So far, it's hard not to be impressed with what the Cubs have done.

While the fan base was certainly frustrated early on based on their lack of willingness to spend at the top of the market for free agents, Jed Hoyer and his front office have done a good job of making the necessary improvements this roster needed to contend, while also pulling off the headliner deal for Tucker.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News