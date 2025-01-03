Chicago Cubs Predicted To Extend New Slugger With Massive Eight-Year Contract
After the Chicago Cubs made a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker, the next step is to extend him to a long-term deal.
Tucker, when at his best, has an argument to be among the top five players in Major League Baseball.
The Cubs landing the left-handed slugger is a step in the right direction, but if he departs next offseason, things could look much worse than they did just a few weeks ago.
After some signings over the past two winters, Chicago should expect to hand over a hefty contract to the outfielder. He might not be a $700-plus million player, but if he swings the bat the way he has and continues to play defense at a high level, he could be looking at a $400-plus million deal.
Next offseason, Tucker will be just 28 years old, so a contract spanning over a decade seems likely.
If that's the case, he could be looking at $45-plus million AAV. There's also a scenario where that contract could be for 12 years and around $475 million.
However, Al Yellon of SB Nation doesn't expect that to be the case.
He made bold predictions for the Cubs and stated the All-Star would slash .290/.400/.500 with 35 home runs and sign an eight-year, $340 million deal.
"Obviously, that's nearly double the number of dollars in the Cubs' largest-ever free-agent deal ($184 million to Jason Heyward), but Tucker's 7 bWAR season will convince Tom Ricketts that he's worth keeping around. Tucker will also sell tons of jerseys and shirseys with his name on them, thus further proving to management that signing him will make them more money."
If Tucker could be had for $340 million, there isn't any excuse for the front office not to get a deal done right now.
That would instantly become one of the better contracts in Major League Baseball, despite it being $42.5 million AAV since he'd be well worth that contract.
There are always worries about Chicago actually spending that type of money, but there wouldn't be any reason to trade for him and send the package they did just to not sign him a year later.
That happens and will continue to occur in the future with the Cubs and other teams, but this isn't the type of player the organization can afford to lose.
Tucker could be a game-changer and franchise-altering player, so giving him what he wants needs to be something Chicago is willing to do.