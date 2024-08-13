Chicago Cubs Might Still Have a 'Pulse Here' Amid Recent Hot Stretch
For much of the season, it looked like the Chicago Cubs were dead. It was impossible to get a read on them, and in their last 10 games, that's been even tougher. The Cubs are 8-2 in their last 10 games, sitting nine games out in the National League Central. While the division looks about as good as over, Chicago is only three games out in the National League Wild Card.
A few teams have been playing well in recent weeks, so the chances of making the postseason aren't exactly on their side. However, if they continue to put together the type of performances they have throughout the past week and a half, anything is possible. They also have a favorable schedule moving forward, which leads to some optimism.
If this campaign ends up with them making the postseason, it'll be one of the wildest stories in a very long time. For a team that didn't look like they had a pulse for 90% of the year, the Cubs somehow still have a chance to pull this thing off.
They didn't do much at the trade deadline besides landing Isaac Paredes, so it's not like their deadline additions have been the reason for their recent success.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report looked at every fringe MLB playoff team and picked whether he'd buy or sell them to make the postseason. For Chicago, he wrote that he's buying.
"The Cubs have gone in the opposite direction, winning eight out of 10 dating back to July 31, climbing back into third place in the division for the first time since mid-June. Their decision to make a move for Isaac Paredes at the deadline was surprising, as it looked like, if anything, they would be selling off Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks. But maybe there's still a pulse here?
"At any rate, after the upcoming series in Cleveland, they'll play 18 straight against Toronto, Detroit, Miami, Pittsburgh and Washington."
With how bad the season has gone for the most part, all the Cubs can ask for is a chance. They have a chance to do it, so now, it's up to them to figure it out.
The talent on this roster is lacking compared to many of the other top teams in the National League, but they certainly aren't as bad as they played for the first 100-plus games. Maybe they aren't as good as their last 10 games, but even if they're somewhere in the middle, it's much better than what they've previously shown.