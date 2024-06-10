Chicago Cubs Moved On From Willson Contreras For This Shocking Reason
Just a few short years ago, the Chicago Cubs had a star catcher that appeared to be their present and long-term answer.
Willson Contreras was a huge part of the team, but unfortunately, all good things come to an end.
Even more unfortunate was the outcome of Contreras and the Cubs parting ways. Not only did he leave town, but he went to an arch-rival as he opted to join the St. Louis Cardinals.
Since Contreras left town, Chicago has had a hard time replacing his production from the catcher position. So far this season, Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya have been a major weakness.
The lack of quality play from the catcher position has left Cubs fans thinking about Contreras. However, a new report has detailed why Chicago and the catcher parted ways.
According to a report from David Kaplan, the Cubs opted to part ways with their former star due to the issues he was creating in the clubhouse. He would have brutal outbursts that included destroying iPad's in front of his teammates.
Due to the anger being displayed, the Cubs felt that they needed to move on. Having that kind of negativity in a clubhouse can impact other players.
No one has heard this kind of report come out about Contreras before this one.
Most fans just thought that the decision to part ways was strategy based.
Clearly, that was not the case, assuming this report is 100 percent true.
Another issue for the catcher was availability. He had many different disappointing run-ins with injury issues. Chicago had gotten used to losing him for chunks of time throughout the season.
Now, the team has to find a way to get more production from behind the plate. Neither Gomes or Amaya is a defensive standout and their bats have been poor. It has been speculated that the Cubs will look to pursue a catcher trade before the MLB trade deadline.
Two names that have been linked heavily to Chicago are Elias Diaz and Danny Jansen. Jed Hoyer seems to be interested in an upgrade at the position.
It will be interesting to see if the Cubs do make a catcher acquisition or if they opt to keep giving Gomes and Amaya chances to turn things around.
Thinking back to the days of Contreras behind the plate, Chicago fans still have a place in their heart for him. But, this report, as surprising as it is, helps the move to part ways make even more sense.