Chicago Cubs Need to Make a Trade for Superstar Closer From Division Rival
The Chicago Cubs had a number of reasons as to why they went 83-79 once again and failed to make the postseason for the fourth season in a row and fifth time in the last six years.
While a power bat is needed and can be addressed in free agency depending on how much money the team is willing to spend, perhaps the biggest issue was the bullpen and the lack of a true closer. Chicago converted on less than 60 percent of their 64 save opportunities with just 38 of them. It was a huge reason as to why the Cubs could not shut games down, and ultimately part of why the team missed out on the Wild Card by six games.
The math adds up in that if Chicago was able to have a more reliable closer, they would have won more ball games and potentially even made the playoffs. As they get set to approach the offseason with bullpen help at the top of the list of needs, one of the best relief pitchers in the league may become available in Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers.
With Williams on an expiring contract after 2025 and his value as high as it will be coming off the best two seasons of his career, he is seen as a prime trade candidate. Things have picked up steam with rumors surrounding Williams this week when Milwaukee's general manager Matt Arnold was asked about a potential trade and did not exactly inspire hope that he would hold onto the star.
"We have to stay open-minded," he said. "We're the smallest market in the league, so that's something that's required in this."
While Williams did miss a chunk of 2024 with a stress fracture in his back that landed him on the 60-day injured list, he was sensational when he did play. During his 22 appearances, he put up a scorching 1.25 ERA and even more importantly, converted on 14 of his 15 save opportunities. This was coming off a 2023 season in which Williams had a 1.53 ERA and was successful on 36 of his 40 save attempts.
Over the course of his six year career with the Brewers, Williams has a sub-2.0 career ERA and has never given up more than five home runs in a season. He is a bonafide superstar relief pitcher and exactly what the Cubs need to fix their problems in that area. Of course, Milwaukee is not necessarily going to be inclined to send over a stud closer to one of their division rivals, which could complicate things.
Almost assuredly, Chicago would have to give up more than perhaps an American League team in order to acquire Williams. But if they can get Williams at even a somewhat reasonable price and are willing to pony up the cash to extend him, this is a move that Jed Hoyer must make.
The chance to weaken a division rival that has won the NL Central in three of the last four years while simultaneously fixing the team's biggest problem is too great of an opportunity for the Cubs to not at the very least do their due diligence on Williams.