Cubs 2026 Rotation Now That Tatsuya Imai Has Signed With The Astros

Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have had their names on the suitors 'list for free agent Tatsuya Imai since the very beginning. The organization was clear that they wanted to add depth to their starting rotation this offseason, but they failed to win the bidding war as he will not be on the Cubs roster come opening day.

The wait is finally over, and while the consensus was that Imai would sign with either the Cubs or the Yankees, it turned out to be completely wrong. Imai will be throwing for the Astros when next season comes around.

Tatsuya Imai's deal with Houston is for 3 years with opt outs every year, sources tell ESPN. When terms are announced, it'll be the largest AAV for a Japanese pitcher coming over outside of Yamamoto. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 1, 2026

There is a reason Imai was a highly sought-after arm going into free agency: he emerged as one of the best starters in the KBO in 2024 and 2025.

Imai's Averages over 2024 and 2025

2.13 ERA (1.92 last season)

183 Strikeouts

1.03 WHIP (0.89 last season)

9.8 Strikeouts per 9 Innings

7 Home Runs

61.2 Winning Percentage

Even without Imai, the Cubs still have a strong starting rotation, but they will still be looking for another arm to add to it. For now, it is safe to say that Horton will be the No. 1 man, with some strong complements backing him.

Cubs potential 2026 starting rotation

Cade Horton

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Horton is going to get the nod as the opening day starter next year after posting a 1.03 ERA in the second half and pitching 27 consecutive scoreless innings. He will be the highlight of next year's rotation.

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Matthew Boyd

Boyd led the Cubs' starters last season in wins (14), ERA (3.21) and strikeouts (154). Expect him to be the veteran leader that they use as the No.2 pitcher.

Shota Imanaga

Depending on which Imanaga shows up for the Cubs, this could make or break his future with the club. Hoyer and Counsell will be looking for the 2.91 ERA that Imanaga pitched in 2024 and not the home run machine that Imanaga turned into late in 2025 and then into the playoffs.

Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Taillon is entering the final year of his four-year deal with the Cubs, and they hope he will be more available in 2026 after stints on the injured list in 2025. Since joining the organization, he has only had one season with an ERA over 3.91, and they need that to continue.

Colin Rea

As the oldest starter the Cubs will have next year, he will likely be used in more of a swing role, perhaps depending on Imanaga's performance. After finishing 2025 with a sub-4.00 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 27 starts, he is anything but a liability.

Justin Steele (eventually)

Justin Steele | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Steele will still be rehabbing from his Tommy John surgery, but there is a high probability he will return a few months into the season. His career 3.30 ERA will immediately bolster their rotation when he returns and will be key to their run late in the year.

Losing Imai is not ideal this late in the free-agent game, but the Cubs still have ties to free-agent Ranger Suarez, and that should be their priority moving forward.

