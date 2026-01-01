Cubs Predicted To Land Tatsuya Imai As Posting Deadline Nears

Free agent pitcher Tatsuya Imai made several interesting comments during a recent interview he did with a Japanese outlet.

"It seems that there aren't really many specific candidates coming up unexpectedly, and having interest from a team and a formal offer are apparently completely different things, so in that situation, I'm thinking of trying to make the best choice, with family to consider as well, and make a good decision," Imai said during the interview in translated Japanese, according to an X post from @NekoSuke5_5_2.

A December 28 article from Mark Suleymanov of the New York Post also quoted Imai as saying, “Apparently, there actually aren’t many concrete options on the table yet."

It appears that Imai is speaking with a sense of concern, or at least urgency, for his market to take shape. And it must come together very soon, as his posting date ends on January 2. Therefore, if he doesn't sign by Friday, he isn't allowed to play in MLB this season and must go back to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, where he has dominated for eight straight seasons.

There are certainly suitors for Imai. However, this doesn't mean that they have provided him with an offer he'd like to sign. And while Imai didn't indicate which teams he is speaking with the most or how much money is on the table, several reports have indicated that the Chicago Cubs are among the most likely teams to sign him.

MLB expert predicts Tatsuya Imai will sign with the Cubs

Cubs fans will like CBS Sports reporter R.J. Anderson's prediction in a December 30 article, where he predicted that Imai would end up in Chicago, saying that the Cubs "make the most sense" for him.

Imai makes a lot of sense for Chicago for several seasons. One is that the Cubs have proven to be a good destination for multiple Japanese players, including Yu Darvish, Seiya Suzuki, and Shota Imanaga.

What's more, Imai won't break the bank for the Cubs, and he would be the final piece they need to solidify their starting rotation.

If the Cubs haven't submitted Imai a formal offer yet, they certainly need to do so soon, as his free agency will conclude in the very near future. What's for sure is that Chicago could get a potential frontline ace at a bargain price if they show more interest than the rest of the market.

