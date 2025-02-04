Chicago Cubs New Superstar Predicted to Sign 10-year, $350 Million Extension
The Chicago Cubs made a massive move this offseason, but now comes the time to buckle down and fully commit to it.
When the Cubs decided to trade away a haul to receive Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros this winter, one thing stood out; Tucker is in the last year of team control.
The two sides were already able to avoid arbitration, which is a solid first step.
Now, the team either needs to hand him an extension or cope with giving up Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski for just one season of Tucker.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently put together a list of the top extension candidates for the coming weeks, and the new Chicago slugger made the top 10.
Along with predicting an extension will come, Axisa put the price tag of it at 10 years and $350 million. That would be a hefty price to pay for the Cubs, but Tucker might be just the kind of player to warrant it.
The most comparable contract to that would be be the contracts Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor received from their respective teams.
Lindor was given a 10-year, $341 million deal by the New York Mets entering his age 28 season. That makes him the same age that Tucker just turned a couple of weeks ago.
By the time he got that deal, he had a career slash line of .278/.343/.478 with 23 home runs per campaign. He had 31.1 career WAR thanks to his glove and had made four All-Star teams.
Seager was given his 10-year, $325 million contract by the Texas Rangers also at 28. He is a bit more comparable player to Tucker given that he at least isn't a generational defensive player.
At that point in his career, Seager had 21.2 WAR with a career line of .297/.367/.504. This was before he was as much of a power threat as he is now, so he was averaging 15 home runs.
Looking back to Tucker's resume, he may fall somewhere between the two players.
The former first round pick has 23.0 career WAR with a line of .274/.353/.516. He was on a streak of at least 29 home runs before he was thrown off by an injury this past campaign.
He was on pace for an incredible season before that shin injury, though, which could be enough to secure him that massive deal. In just 78 games he posted a .289/.408/.585 line with 23 home runs.
Tucker's bat will offset any concerns about his glove, which is already at least OK.
While $350 million seems like a lot, that is at least close to what he will demand on the open market.
If Chicago felt good enough to trade for him in the first place, they might as well be the ones to give him that contract.