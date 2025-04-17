Chicago Cubs Newest Star Rightfully Predicted To Be Team MVP This Season
It has been a great start to the year for the Chicago Cubs, who are living up to the expectations of a strong offseason.
Coming into the campaign, the Cubs were focused on reaching new heights after a couple of years in a row of mediocrity. While 83 wins and finishing over .500 isn't bad, it also didn’t translate to Chicago making the postseason.
This year, the goal for the Cubs is to take back the National League Central and make the postseason.
Chicago has been able to create of the best rosters of talent that they have had in quite some time, with a nice mix of veterans and youngsters.
Even though there is a lot of talent on the team, there is one player who has proven to be a difference-maker early on in his career with the Cubs.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the team MVP for the Cubs would be none other than their newest star.
“Kyle Tucker, whom the Cubs acquired in an offseason trade from the Astros, is off to a red-hot start in his first season in the Windy City. Tucker currently leads MLB in total bases (40) and has hit five home runs in his first 14 games.”
After coming to Chicago in a blockbuster trade, there was certainly a lot of pressure on Tucker to perform. It is not easy to be able to elevate players in the lineup, but Tucker’s approach at the plate has seemingly rubbed off on others, creating one of the best lineups in baseball early on.
Despite being an excellent player for many years with the Houston Astros, he was overshadowed a bit by some other stars. Players like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander, to name a few, always seemed to get more attention, but the talented outfielder is one of the best in the game.
It wasn’t until after he was traded that people seemed to realize the type of player Tucker is, and the Cubs got a true star.
Predicting him to be the team MVP is certainly the right move, and early indications are that he might challenge for the National League MVP.
Through 21 games now, he has slashed .301/.410/.578, which is on par with the amazing half a season he had in 2024. At just 28 years old, there is reason to believe that Tucker might just be entering his prime, which, for a player of his already impressive caliber, is an exciting thought.
The left-handed slugger is emerging as one of the best players in baseball, and will be paid very well either by the Cubs or someone else in the near future.