Chicago Cubs Not Agreeing On Terms With New Star Without Arbitration Is Bad Sign
The Chicago Cubs made arguably the biggest move of the entire offseason with their blockbuster trade for Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Unquestionably one of the best players in all of baseball, Tucker has the ability to transform any lineup he steps into as well as bringing elite defense at one of the more important positions on the diamond. The Cubs certainly didn't get him for free either, sending away an elite prospect in Cam Smith along with their third baseman Isaac Paredes and a high-upside young pitcher in Hayden Wesneski.
While having Tucker as the face of your franchise for the foreseeable future would make the trade package more than worth it, Chicago is facing the obstacle of Tucker set to hit free agency next offseason and he's sure to become one of the highest paid players in the sport. Jed Hoyer and company have been open about wanting to extend Tucker but haven't taken any serious steps to make it happen to this point. Cubs fans who want to see the star be more than just a one-year rental got a dose of bad news with the arbitration agreement deadline on Thursday with the team already starting with the nickel and diming.
According to numerous reports, Tucker is headed to arbitration after not being able to come to terms with the team. Frustratingly, Chicago filed at $15 million while Tucker's camp filed at $17.5 million, making it all the more concerning the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a difference of just a mere $2.5 million.
With Tucker expected to command a contract on the open market which could approach the $400 million mark, disputing over less than $3 million a year before he becomes a free agent is not exactly a good sign of things to come. Not to mention the fact of alienating your new star before he even takes a swing in spring training isn't the most sound strategy if the goal is to keep him around for the long haul.
Point blank, unless the Cubs were to win the World Series this year or at the very least make an extremely deep run, one year of Tucker was not worth what they gave up to acquire him. Which is all the more aggravating if Hoyer and ownership plan on not offering him anywhere near what he's worth.
Lots can change over the course of a full season, but the goal of keeping Tucker in Wrigleyville for calculable time ahead - if that even is the goal - is definitely not off to an ideal start.