Chicago Cubs Not Named Among 'Front-Runners' For Top Remaining Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs are interested in Roki Sasaki and have said they feel confident about landing him.
The Japanese phenom has had one of the more confusing and interesting free agency cases in a long time.
The Cubs have a few benefits when it comes to Sasaki.
For a franchise that hasn't necessarily shown they're willing to spend $300-plus million on a free agent, they wouldn't have to do so in this situation.
Due to international signing rules, the flamethrower can only sign for up to $7.5 million. His affordable contract allows nearly every team in baseball to get in the mix, but Sasaki has only met with select teams.
Chicago was one of the handful of organizations he met with, giving them a chance to give their best sales pitch.
It's uncertain what direction the right-hander is leaning since his agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, has given some examples of what his client wants, but has left the door open for everything.
However, in a recent appearance on "Foul Territory TV," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal listed the favorites for Sasaki and didn't include the Cubs.
"As far as where we are now, yes there are teams that have been identified as the leaders, the ones that have met with Sasaki," Rosenthal said. "I don't know where this is going, I don't know where he is going to end up. Anyone who tells you otherwise is kidding themselves. But it certainly seems like the teams that we've heard mentioned — the Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees, the Padres, the Rangers, and some others — those are the obvious front-runners based on simply the fact that they have met with Sasaki and other teams have not," he added.
Now, Rosenthal did mention "some others," but didn't specify which teams they might be.
Chicago could still be in the mix, but it isn't a promising sign they weren't mentioned.
His decision has to be made by Jan. 23 when his window closes.
The Cubs shouldn't bank on grabbing him, but the same could be said for every team involved since no one has a firm understanding of what he plans to do.
If there's another starter they like on the market, getting that deal done might be the better plan than putting all their eggs into the Sasaki basket.
The last thing Chicago wants is to get stuck and lose both Sasaki and someone else in the process.