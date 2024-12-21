Jed Hoyer Believes Chicago Cubs Are 'Appealing' to Japanese Players
The Chicago Cubs have been considered real suitors for Roki Sasaki.
The Japanese phenom and the Cubs met on Friday, a good sign that they have a chance.
As long as Chicago gets an opportunity to show him what the city and organization are all about, there isn't much more the front office can ask for.
It's uncertain what Sasaki wants with his new team.
Many have suggested he wants to play for a California team, but his agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, told reporters during the Winter Meetings that Sasaki has no predetermined landing spot.
The Cubs have two Japanese-born players on their roster in Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga. There have been situations in the past where Japanese players haven't wanted to play with each other, but that's changed a bit in recent years.
Jed Hoyer believes having Suzuki and Imanaga could be a big help in the Sasaki sweepstakes, adding that Chicago is "appealing" to Japanese players.
"Seiya and Shota have had really good experiences," Hoyer said, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. "I think we're an appealing destination for any Japanese player."
Of course, Sasaki is the prized possession of the international free agency class this winter, but having an appeal to Japanese players in the future, even outside of Sasaki, should be a big benefit.
Carter Hawkins appreciates Suzuki and Imanaga's insight about the situation, but he told reporters that it isn't their job to go out and recruit.
Still, that doesn't mean the two can't give the young right-hander a call to try and convince him to join this organization.
"That's not their job, right?" Hawkins said. "We certainly ask for input and want to get feedback on that, but it's not an area that we are trying to utilize them for more than a quick conversation on their opinion on those things."
The Cubs will have to hope Sasaki, 23 years old, wants to play with other Japanese players.
There are many around the league, so the chances of him playing with one seems likely.
Wolfe, however doesn't believe he needs to play with a countryman to succeed.
"I think it could be [beneficial]," Wolfe said. "It could be, to have an older player to help him, show him the ropes. But anyone that knows Roki Sasaki, this is one of the most driven, intense players I've ever known and been around. Incredibly hard-working. I wouldn't say that he would necessarily need it to succeed."
It's only a matter of time until he makes his decision, one that could change the future of this franchise.