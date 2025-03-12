Chicago Cubs Notable Free Agent Signing Lands With Rival White Sox
The Chicago Cubs appear to have allowed one of their free agent signings to find another opportunity elsewhere.
According to a post directly from the Chicago White Sox, the Cubs' crosstown rival has agreed to terms on a minor league contract for veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski which includes an invite to big league spring training.
Jankowski had agreed to a deal with the Cubs just a few weeks ago, but with the release of the team's roster for who is going to Japan not including the former World Series champion, it seems Chicago allowed him to seek a different team and he winds up ironically with the White Sox.
The Cubs had not made a formal announcement as to whether Jankowski was released or if he simply opted out of the deal on his own accord, but regardless it was never going to be easy for him to make a push in what is obviously already a very crowded outfield.
Having someone in the minor leagues with the experience of Jankowski would be a luxury in the case of an injury, though with no real path to big league time it makes sense why the veteran would rather pursue a chance with another organization.
The 33-year-old has spent portions of 10 seasons in Major League Baseball, originally being drafted by the San Diego Padres and spending five years there before stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and finally the Texas Rangers.
If he can have some sort of resurgent season, Chicago could wind up regretting letting him go, but he should have a good shot at playing in some MLB games for the White Sox.