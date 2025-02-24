Chicago Cubs Offense Shines Through First Four Spring Training Games
The Chicago Cubs are off to a 4-0 start this spring, and their bats have been the main reason why.
In the opener, the Cubs put up 12 runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They followed that with seven runs in their second game against Los Angeles. Chicago then scored seven runs against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday and six runs versus the Texas Rangers on Sunday. In total, the Cubs have scored 32 runs in their four games played.
Their ability to score runs this spring is no accident. The Northsiders are hitting .331 as a team with 15 extra base hits, including four home runs. More impressively, they have been disciplined at the plate. The Cubs have struck out just 27 times in their four spring games while drawing 17 walks.
There are some standout players worth mentioning early this spring.
Michael Busch is 4-for-6 with four RBI and one run scored in his two games played. The Cubs first baseman is going to be relied on heavily as he looks to build upon his solid rookie season. He is going to be a mainstay in the middle of the order and by judging his first few games, he could be a real force for Chicago.
Pete Crow-Armstrong ended the 2024 season playing some of his best baseball. He has carried that over into this spring. He is 4-for-6 with two doubles and two runs scored in his two games played. PCA is trying to prove that he is a solid hitter to go along with his incredible defense.
His teammates can all recognize the talent he possesses, as well.
"Pete's gonna be amazing for us this year," infielder Nico Hoerner said on Sunday's Marquee Sports Network broadcast after the lefty hit a double.
It is not just Major League players showing out for the Cubs this spring. They have a few guys hoping to make an appearance at Wrigley Field in 2025 that are playing great early on.
Kevin Alcantara is the No. 6 prospect in the organization. The outfielder is on the 40-man roster, so he can be called up at any time. With the way he is playing this spring, it might be sooner rather than later.
The right-handed hitter is 5-for-8 with one double, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in three games played.
Alcantara played in three big league games in 2024, but was just 1-10. However, the 22-year-old slashed .278/.353/.428 in double-A and triple-A combined last season. He added 14 home runs, 61 RBI and 61 runs scored in his 111 games played.
The former international signee is also very solid in the field. With Seiya Suzuki's defensive ability declining, Alcantara would be a great option for Chicago to platoon in the outfield this year.
Benjamin Cowles is another prospect making an impact this spring. The 25-year-old is 3-for-7 with a double and he crushed a home run against the White Sox.
Cowles is a third baseman, and that is a position the Cubs need heading into the season. It is expected to be top prospect Matt Shaw, but he is dealing with an oblique injury at the moment. Shaw is also not on the 40-man roster yet. Cowles, on the other hand, is on the 40-man and can make his debut at any time this season.
The former 10th-round pick has some improvements to make with his glove at the hot corner, though. He has struggled in his minor league career at the position, but his bat can not be ignored.
It is only a few games in, and this offensive output is not going to last the entire spring. Still, it is very encouraging for Chicago to be hitting as well as they are. If they can be anywhere close to this good in the regular season, the Cubs will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.