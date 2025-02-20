Chicago Cubs Relying on Surprising Star Slugger for Future at First Base
The Chicago Cubs will be relying on their surprising breakout star slugger to remain steady, as they don't have many other option at the position for the near future.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently went through the five-year plan for each MLB team at first base and just one name was included for the Cubs.
That would be the unexpected star Michael Busch. He had a .248/.335/.440 slash line with 21 home runs and 65 RBI.
Chicago acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the season began (along with Yency Almonte) in exchange for Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope.
Both Ferris and Hope are still in the minors and had nice years, so it looks like it could be a win-win deal.
Busch will be under team control for through the 2029 season, which makes him an easy choice to remain at first throughout that time.
He looks to be at least an average defender at first, which is more than ok with his potential at the plate. His biggest weakness is a high strikeout rate, but that was balanced with a great walk rate as well.
If he can lower his strikeout numbers while maintaining 20-plus home run power and 60-plus walk patience, he could be an even better player.
One fact that helps out 27-year-old's case to remain consistent over the next five years is that he was able to be steady throughout the course of the season. It wasn't a case of one half propping his numbers up.
The Cubs will need him to stay solid as they don't have many standout options to replace him if things go south. That's especially true with Cody Bellinger now on the New York Yankees roster.
The signing of Justin Turner does at least give them another option in the short term.
Reuter listed their top option for the future beyond Busch as current No. 11-ranked prospect Cole Mathis.
Mathis split time as a slugger and a pitcher at the College of Charleston. Most likely, he ends up at either first or third in the Majors.
He was the second-round selection by Chicago last year and has yet to make his professional debut.
The 21-year-old posted a .335/.472/.650 slash line with 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases in his final collegiate season.
With his potential positional placement up in the air, Busch is still the best lock to be the answer at first for the next five years.