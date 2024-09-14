Chicago Cubs Outfielder Has Been One of MLB's Best Hitters This Season
The Chicago Cubs have had a disappointing 2024 season, as the playoffs become more and more unlikely.
While the Cubs are over .500, the National League has been extremely competitive.
In their own division, Chicago has the Milwaukee Brewers, who are running away with the NL Central crown.
In addition to the NL Central being out of reach, the Wild Card race is also very unlikely at this point. Despite the playoffs not being in the cards, for the Cubs, they have had some players have good seasons, nonetheless.
One who has performed well has been outfielder Ian Happ.
After signing a three-year extension in the offseason, the outfielder is having one of his best years in the big leagues with a few weeks to go.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report ranked the top 50 hitters of 2024, and the slugger was on the list ranked 39th.
“In the first season of a three-year, $61 million deal, Happ has delivered pretty similar production to what he did the three prior campaigns. Between 2021 and 2023, Happ posted a .778 OPS while averaging 21 home runs and 74 RBI. In 2024, he's got 23 home runs, 81 RBI and a .796 OPS. Happ isn't a superstar, but he's productive and steady.”
Happ has emerged as a very consistent and solid player since he started with Chicago back in 2017, which is one of the reasons why they signed him to a new deal.
This season could arguably be his best one yet.
In 2024, the 30-year-old has totaled a .243 batting average, 23 home runs, and 81 RBI. His career-high in home runs was 25 and his career-high in RBI was 84 last season.
With a couple of weeks to go, the slugger could certainly eclipse those marks and set new career-highs. Also, his oWAR this year is at 2.9, which matches his career-high set last season.
While things might have been a disappointment for the Cubs and their offense overall, it was no fault of Happ.
The slugging right-hander is leading Chicago in home runs, RBI, and oWAR this year.
For the Cubs, addressing some of their offensive woes will be something they need to do this offseason, as while he is a very good player, they clearly need more help in the lineup.
Happ is certainly deserving of being considered one of the top 50 hitters in 2024, as he has been the best hitter on his team during this campaign.