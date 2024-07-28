Chicago Cubs Outfielder Named Trade Target for NL East Contender
The Chicago Cubs are heading towards the MLB trade deadline with no clear plan made available.
Recently, Jed Hoyer spoke out about his thoughts on the team and the trade deadline. He said that the franchise likely would not look to buy talent exclusively to compete in 2024. However, he left open the idea that the Cubs could still try to acquire talent for 2025 and beyond.
Others took the statement as meaning that Chicago will look to become a seller and move some of their in-house talent ahead of the deadline.
Should they actually turn into an all-out seller, there are quite a few players who teams around the league will come calling about.
One of those players is veteran outfielder Ian Happ.
According to a recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Times, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team that could look into trading for Happ if he's made available.
Happ has put together a very solid all-around 2024 season. He has played in 98 games for the Cubs, batting .237/.343/.448. In additon to that slashline, he has hit 16 home runs and chipped in 60 RBI.
At 29 years old, Happ has never played for another team than Chicago in his seven and a half MLB seasons. Seeing him in another uniform would be a strange sight for Cubs' fans.
That being said, if the Phillies come in with the right offer, Chicago should be prepared to take it.
Something to keep in mind, however, is that Happ does have a full no-trade clause in his contract. He would have to approve any deal that the Cubs bring to him that has been agreed to. If he doesn't want to play for that team, the trade simply will not happen.
When it comes to Philadelphia, they are a top-tier World Series contender this season. Another former Chicago star, Kyle Schwarber, has been a huge part of their success.
It seems very likely that if the Cubs presented a trade to the Phillies to Happ, he would accept it.
The rumors are just getting started. Chicago is going to be connected to a lot of different potential trades in the coming few days. Fans should buckle up and get ready for what could be a very wild and bittersweet ride.