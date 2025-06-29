Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates in ‘Serious Trade Talks’ on Mitch Keller
The Chicago Cubs may not be wasting time trying to find another starting pitcher to go along with Shota Imanaga.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates were engaged in “serious trade talks” about pitcher Mitch Keller.
Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote that Keller could be available at the trade deadline, even though he signed a five-year extension with the Pirates last year.
The deal could help both sides. Rosenthal wrote that the Pirates are crunching the numbers on their payroll for this season and beyond. Right now, the salary for Keller’s five-year, $77 million extension is taking up 20% of their payroll this year.
Beyond this year, Keller is under contract through 2028, earning $15 million this year, $16.5 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028.
That puts him under team control for quite some time and the Pirates in a position where they need a trade partner willing to take on the payroll. That’s an area where the Cubs could help.
Keller was an All-Star in 2023 and went 13-9 that season, which led to the extension. The rise of Paul Skenes last year gave the Pirates a 1-2 punch that was under market value. But if Pittsburgh is balking at the salary now, it means they know they’ll have to work to get Skenes in an extension that is of higher value than Keller and need the space.
Entering this weekend’s action he was struggling. He led the Majors in losses with a 2-10 record and a 4.90 ERA. He won his last start against the New York Mets on Friday, throwing 5.1 innings. He gave up five hits, one run and one walk against four strikeouts.
This is happening after he won 24 games combined in 2023 and 2024. The upside is Keller generally avoids injury and has made at least 30 appearances each of the last three seasons.
He could give the Cubs a veteran arm behind Imanaga, who figures to be the Game 1 starter in any playoff series. Keller would also give Chicago coverage next season as they’ll be without left-hander Justin Steele, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
With Imanaga back from the injured list, the Cubs are using a rotation that also includes Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea and Cade Horton. Chicago recently sent Ben Brown back to the minor leagues to work on mechanics.
The point is the depth is thin in the rotation and a player like Keller, who has controllable years and some track record of success, would be attractive.
