Cubs Star Named 'Arguably the Most Entertaining Player in the MLB'
It does not take a super hard look to see why the Chicago Cubs are leading the NL Central.
They have maybe the most balanced and complete roster in baseball between the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen. Even as the relief corps has been criticized throughout the season, the unit still ranks bottom 10 in just one category, strikeouts per nine innings.
But so much of what makes the Cubs exciting is the ascension of Pete Crow-Armstrong as the face of the franchise's future.
Entering Thursday, he was slashing .272/.308/.560 with 21 home runs and 24 stolen bases.
Not only is he exciting to watch, but Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer took it a step further with his praise when ranking how "watchable" every MLB team is, putting the Cubs at No. 3 behind only the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
"The Cubs deserve a bonus point or two simply by virtue of having arguably the most entertaining player in MLB right now," Rymer wrote. "That's Pete Crow-Armstrong, who checks boxes as an elite hitter, baserunner and fielder."
The Cubs are 47-33 on the year and have a 2.5 game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers.
They ended their three-game losing streak in the midst of a key series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but with the summer months upcoming, they're going to need their emerging superstar to continue his ascension since their lead in the division has gotten a little too close for comfort after dominating the early part of the season.
