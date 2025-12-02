Cubs Rightfully Receive Strong Grade For Phil Maton Signing

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a great season, and they are now going to be looking to sustain success going forward.

While 2025 was a good year, there is plenty of work to do this winter for the Cubs. Chicago has the best free agent of the class coming from their team, and there doesn’t seem to be much optimism that Kyle Tucker will be returning.

For the last several years, the team has been reluctant to hand out massive deals in free agency, making a reunion with Tucker this offseason seemingly unlikely. While the team will be focused on trying to replace that production with both internal and external options, they have other needs as well.

Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

Like at the trade deadline, the team will be seeking some upgrades for their pitching staff, with both the starting rotation and bullpen having a couple of holes. So far, the team has seen Shota Imanaga return for the rotation, but that unit could still use some more help.

For the bullpen, they have started making moves to reshape the unit and get it to a level they feel comfortable with going into 2026. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently gave the Cubs’ decision to sign relief pitcher Phil Maton the grade of a ‘B’.

Fair Grade for Cubs

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Maton might not be the flashiest relief pitcher available, he has been very consistent and will be a valuable addition to the bullpen. The right-hander signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with a team option for 2028.

At just over $7 million per season, Maton is being paid to be a high-leverage relief pitcher for the team, and they will be expecting him to help solidify this unit. In 2025, it was a really strong campaign for the right-hander, and it should be no surprise that he was signed to a nice contract.

Last season, he totaled a 4-5 record and 2.79 ERA with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. The 32-year-old has been an effective pitcher for the last several years, and the Cubs should feel comfortable with the multi-year commitment.

Chicago really has prioritized improving their bullpen over the last couple of campaigns, and the unit helped snap the playoff drought in 2025. Now, they will be relying on Maton to help shape the unit for next season.

