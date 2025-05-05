Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Place Staff Ace On IL With Hamstring Injury, Call Up Intriguing Reliever

The Chicago Cubs have officially placed their star pitcher on the IL after his hamstring injury.

Dylan Sanders

May 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
The Chicago Cubs have had to make an unfortunate move, placing left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga on the 15-day injured list with Gavin Hollowell being recalled as the corresponding move, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Starting pitching injuries have handicapped the Cubs this season with Justin Steele already out for the season. Now they will be without Imanaga for the forseeable future.

The 31-year-old had left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers with a strained hamstring, so this isn't too shocking of news.

To literally add insult to injury, the strain happened while he was trying to complete the second half of a double play but the runner was safe.

Imanaga has continued his hot start to his MLB career, more than living up to the expectations that were set when he came over from Japan last year.

Through 44.2 innings of work this campaign, he has maintained a 2.82 ERA with a 142 ERA+ and 1.097 WHIP.

It hasn't been as clean of a dominant season as he had last year, but the results speak for themself.

Hollowell will join the bullpen for the second time this year, pitching two innings of scoreless and hitless ball the last time he was called up.

Chicago claimed him off of waivers last year, but he has mostly been in the minors since then. He has a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings with 15 strikeouts in Triple-A this season.

The already cobbled together pitching staff of the Cubs will have to continue to surprise. A pitcher trade becomes more likely as the days go by.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

