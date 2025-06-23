Chicago Cubs Power Duo Reaches Mark Not Seen Since 2016 World Series Team
The Chicago Cubs have their best offense since the 2016 season and it is mostly thanks to a duo that is starting to look like that year's superstar pairing.
Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki have each hit at least 20 home runs following Sunday's loss to the Seattle Mariners.
As Chicago fan page Cubs Zone pointed out on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), this is the first time since 2016 that the club has had a duo of players reach that mark before the All-Star break.
That year it was Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo that did so and it's a pretty similar setup to this year's team.
Bryant was a second-year player that flashed as a rookie and then exploded into an NL MVP candidate. Of course, he won the award that year. Rizzo was the more established veteran that looked to be taking yet another step forward at the plate.
By that year's All-Star break Bryant had 25 home runs and Rizzo had 21 home runs.
Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki aren't a carbon-copied duo, but they are not too far off.
It's year two for Crow-Armstrong and he is very much an NL MVP candidate. It'll be hard for him to win it with Shohei Ohtani back on the mound, but there is still a chance.
The 23-year-old is slashing .269/.307/.559 this year with 21 home runs, 61 RBI and 23 stolen bases. He has an NL-best 4.4 bWAR and is one of the most valuable players in the sport given how spectacular he is in the field.
The Cubs have been working to extend Crow-Armstrong, and for good reason. He has turned a page into becoming what they had hoped he would and then some.
The price tag will have grown from the deal around $70 million guranteed that they had offered him earlier in the year, but whatever it is will be worth it.
Suzuki isn't really a surprise. He has been great since coming over to Chicago back in 2022 and is one of the most reliable players on the roster. The only real shock is the power.
He hit two bombs on Sunday to get to 20, which puts him just one shy of his MLB career high. He went yard 38 times for the Hiroshima Carp back in 2021, which prompted his departure to America.
Having these two bats with players like Kyle Tucker, Michael Busch, Ian Happ and even Dansby Swanson already in double digits for home runs is why this Cubs team has been as good as it has.
